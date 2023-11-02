EAST HANTS/FALL RIVER: Four of the 35 drivers charged by N.S. RCMP over the past three months were done in East Hants.

In July, August, and September 2023, Nova Scotia RCMP charged 35 drivers with stunting on a number of highways across the province.

That includes one driver who was stopped by East Hants RCMP for going 177 kilometres per hour in a 110 km/h zone on Highway 102 in Enfield.

No stats for the Fall River/Beaver Bank areas were available at time of posting (NOV. 2).

The following drivers were caught travelling at speeds that caused significant concern:

188 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 101 in Kingston;

171 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Highway 104 in Westchester;

156 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 103 in Tantallon;

147 km/h in an 90 km/h zone on Highway 105 in Baddeck;

Stunting is defined as any person who operates a motor vehicle on a highway in a race, in a contest, while performing a stunt or on a bet or wager.

Anyone driving a motor vehicle 50 Km/hr or more, over a speed limit, may be charged with stunting.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 for a first offence, six points on your license and an immediate seven-day roadside license suspension.

Speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road safety is a priority for the RCMP and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well.

If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, please report it by calling the RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). If you believe it is an emergency, call 911.