Local men’s soccer players help X-Men to AUS championship

ANTIGONISH: Five local soccer players helped the St. F.X. X-Men capture the AUS men’s soccer championship last weekend.

The X-Men won the championship for the first time since 1994 as they defeated CBU Capers in Sydney.

Luke Green; Ethan Larsen; and Lewis Dye, all of Fall River; Will Veinot of Bedford; and Isaac VanWychen of Middle Musquodoboit are members of the winning X-Men team.

Both the X-Men as champions and Capers as hosts will advance to the U-Sport national championship from Nov. 9-12 at CBU in Sydney.

It is the first AUS banner for the White and Blue since the program collected consecutive titles – in 1993 and 1994 – under legendary head coach Lou Bilek.

Charlie Waters and Myroslav Zastavnyy had the goals for the X-Men who cruised to the win against a short-handed Capers team, who lost three players in the game to red cards from the officials.

An exemplary defensive effort from the White and Blue kept the vaunted Capers’ offense bottled up throughout the match.

For more information on the U SPORTS championship at CBU, visit https://usports.ca/en/championships/soccer/m