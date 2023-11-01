“It was a surprise.” Tucker selected for Mental Health award

WELLINGTON: A Wellington girl was very honoured recently to be the recipient of an award from the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia.

Naphtali Tucker was one of seven Nova Scotians recognized for their inspirational contributions to the mental health community today.

The awards were presented during the Foundation’s annual event, Let’s Keep Talking, presented by Bell Let’s Talk, at the Halifax Central Library.

“This is the perfect way to recognize and celebrate the amazing achievements of outstanding Nova Scotians, at the perfect time,” said Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia President & CEO Starr Cunningham.

“Mental Illness Awareness Week is a time to make Canadians aware of the realities of mental illness and addiction. Our award recipients do just that, in the best possible way.”

Tucker, 14, was selected as the Outstanding Youth recipient for the awards.

“I was very honoured to receive this award,” Tucker told the Laker News in an interview at a recent art and craft fair at Georges P. Vanier Junior High in Fall River.

“Mental health is important to talk about especially with youth whose brains work differently and don’t feel like they belong.

The GP Vanier student has autism and anxiety. She started making Brainy Buttons in 2022.

Tucker sells them and uses the proceeds to promote education and acceptance of autism and neurodiversity.

Tucker said she was surprised at being selected for the award.

“I didn’t think I would be chosen,” she said.

She said it felt good for someone to recognize her for what she does.

“It meant a lot to me to have someone recognize my advocacy work for the autistic and neurodivergent community,” she said. “I want to help neurodivergent people have better mental health and feel proud of who they are.”

Presented by Bell Let’s Talk, the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia’s 9th annual Let’s Keep Talking was hosted by CTV Atlantic’s Paul Hollingsworth.

Let’s Keep Talking is made possible by the generous support of Presenting Sponsor Bell Let’s Talk; Award sponsors: Dalhousie University Department of Psychiatry, IWK Mental Health & Addictions, Nova Scotia Power, and The Berkeley.

Funds raised will support mental illness and addiction programs across the province.