East Hants RCMP investigating theft at Mount Uniacke business

MOUNT UNIACKE: A theft of close to $4,000 from a business in Mount Uniacke is being investigated by East Hants RCMP.

Community Policing Officer for East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns said the theft took place during the wee hours of Oct. 30 at Nova Drilling in Mount Uniacke.

The suspect stole a large red fuel cell and yellow engine hoist. The combined value of the two items is estimated at $3,500, said Const. Burns.

“The lone male suspect appears to be driving a Toyota Forerunner hauling a tandem axle trailer with mounted water tanks,” said Const. Burns.

The suspect vehicle. (RCMP photo)

The male suspect is described as five-foot-10 to six-feet tall with a thin build wearing a black jacket and tan or grey pants.

Police wanted to note the distinctive emblem on the jacket.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.