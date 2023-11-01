MILFORD: The HERH girls volleyball team sunk their teeth into gold at the Spooktacular volleyball tournament last weekend.

Hosted by Sackville High in Lower Sackville, HERH continued to show their hard work in game play and practice paid off with the tournament victory.

The Tigers, known for their exceptional skills and teamwork, were facing a daunting challenge during the tournament.

In the round-robin stage, they found themselves ranked second, with a formidable task ahead – they had to defeat Avonview to advance to the semi-finals.

The clash with Avonview was an intense battle that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

HERH displayed their unwavering commitment and emerged victorious, securing their spot in the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, the Tigers faced off against Kings-Edgehill, a team they had never encountered before, and the stakes were higher than ever.

With sheer determination and a hunger for victory, the Tigers rallied together and won the semi-final match solidifying their place in the finals.

The finals were a true test of the Tigers’ skill and resilience. Their opponents, Halifax West, were formidable, and it was a fitting match as they were the only team to defeat the Tigers in the round-robin stage.

The final match was a battle of wills and skills, and the Tigers emerged triumphant.

HERH’s bench erupted with euphoria as they clinched the gold medal in the tournament.

It was a moment of victory, a testament to their determination, and a well-deserved win for the Hants East Rural High School girls’ volleyball team.

Coaches praised their team’s unwavering commitment and their ability to adapt to new challenges.

“This victory is a testament to the hard work and dedication these girls put into their training and each other. They overcame the unknown and ultimately secured the gold medal,” they said.

MVP awards were to both Maddie Hiltz and Braylin Matheson for the tournament.