COVID-19: 25 new cases, 38 recoveries reported Oct. 8

HALIFAX: The province is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 recoveries on Oct. 8.



There are 17 cases in Central Zone, four cases in Eastern Zone, three cases in Northern Zone and one case in Western Zone.



There is community spread in Central Zone, primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.



On October 7, two schools were notified of an exposure(s) at their school. It is important to note that an exposure associated with a school does not mean there is spread within the school or that the initial case was first exposed to the virus in the school.

As always, all staff, parents and guardians are notified of exposures if a positive case (student, teacher or staff) was at the school while infectious. A list of schools with exposures is available online: https://backtoschool.ednet.ns.ca/school-exposures .

There have been 5,214 cases from March 15 to October 6, 2021.

Of those:



— 257 (4.9 per cent) were fully vaccinated

— 332 (6.4 per cent) were partially vaccinated

— 4,625 (88.7 per cent) were unvaccinated



There were 290 people hospitalized. Of those:



— 7 (2.4 per cent) were fully vaccinated

— 29 (10.0 per cent) were partially vaccinated

— 254 (87.6 per cent) were unvaccinated



Thirty-two people died. Of those:



— 3 (9.4 per cent) were fully vaccinated

— 3 (9.4 per cent) were partially vaccinated

— 26 (81.3 per cent) were unvaccinated



As of today, Nova Scotia has 234 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 15 people are in hospital, including four in ICU.



There were 22,139 rapid tests administered between October 1 and 7. This includes 5,709 rapid tests at the pop-up sites in Halifax and Dartmouth and 16,430 through the workplace screening program. Another 8,730 home rapid tests were distributed at the pop-up sites.



On October 7, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,740 tests.

As of October 7, 1,529,212 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 737,561 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.Since August 1, there have been 1,022 positive COVID-19 cases and four deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 784 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.Testing advice:Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at: https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for COVID-19 for COVID-19 testing centres across the province. Those eligible to receive asymptomatic testing are listed at: https://www.nshealth.ca/visit-covid-19-testing-site . Those with no symptoms who do not meet the criteria are encouraged to use one of the rapid testing pop-up sites if they want to be tested. Some public health mobile unit clinics also offer drop-in testing; this will be noted in promotions.Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test.

Anyone advised by public health that they were a close contact needs to complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results, unless they are fully vaccinated. If they are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the exposure date, they do not need to self-isolate as long as they are not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. They should still get tested and should monitor for symptoms up to 14 days after the exposure date. If symptoms develop, they should get tested and self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

People should call 811 if they cannot access the online self-assessment or wish to speak with a nurse about their symptoms.

Anyone with symptoms should immediately self-isolate and book a test.



Quick Facts:

— a state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22, 2020, and has been extended to October 17, 2021



Additional Resources:

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus



More information on COVID-19 case data, testing and vaccines is available at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data/