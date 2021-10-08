Chute named to Team Canada for 2021 World Waterski championships

WINDSOR JUNCTION: A waterskier from Windsor Junction has been named to the Canadian team competing at the IWWF World Water Ski championships next week.

Olivia Chute was named to the Independent roster for the Canadian squad that will be one of 35 countries competing at the Jack Travers Water Ski School-held event Oct. 12-17,

The biennial event will feature an expected field of more than 200 water skiers.

“I’m excited for this team as we have strong representation in all events, and we will be fighting to podium in the team event,” said National Team Head Coach Steve Bush in a release.

Canada will be represented by:

TEAM: Ryan Dodd (AB), Taryn Grant (MB), Dorien Llewellyn (AB), Whitney McClintock-Rini (ON), Paige Rini (ON) and Neilly Ross (ON).

INDEPENDENT: Andrew Bergman (ON), Jaimee Bull (ON), Jamie Calhoun (ON), Olivia Chute (NS), Dominique Grondin-Allard (QC), Sean Kraus (AB), Jason McClintock (ON), Cole McCormick (ON), Stephen Neveu (AB), Shae O’Brien (AB), Alex Paradis (QC), Conley Pinette (BC), Charlie Ross (ON) and Chantal Singer (ON).

The team will be led by National Team Head Coach Steve Bush and supported by Junior team coach Cole Grant.

For more information about the event, click here: https://iwwf.sport/waterskiworlds2021/