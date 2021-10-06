PHOTOS: Viper soccer girls blank Falcons to advance

FALL RIVER: It was a tightly contested semi-final between two rival junior high schools on the soccer pitch on Oct. 4.

The Georges P. Vanier Vipers girls came out on top besting Sackville Heights Junior High 2-0 to advance to the Mariner Zone final on Oct. 6.

Scoring the tallies for the Vipers were Mya Demmings and Claire Sanford.

All photos by Pat Healey.

GPV had strong goaltending with the goalie keeping several chances by Sackville Heights out, while the opposing goalie had a couple saves to which kept the score deadlocked and close early on.

The Viper girls will play the Mariner final at the Fall River school on Fall River Road on Oct. 6 beginning at 4:30 p.m.

All fans and students coming to watch will be required to show their Proof of Vaccination.