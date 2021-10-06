PHOTOS: Soccer Vipers defeat HTB to advance to boys final

FALL RIVER: The Georges P. Vanier Junior High Vipers boys soccer team is off to the final in the Mariner Zone.

The Vipers has goal scorers from multiple players, including two with a hat-trick, en route to defeating the Beaver Bank-based Harold T. Barrett Junior Bulldogs on Oct. 4 at GPV in Fall River.

Goal scorers for the Vipers were (as provided by the Vipers) Owen Sheenan and Tyler DeGrass each with a hat trick, while Ben Marsh had two.

All photos by Pat Healey.

Single goals were scored by Max Brien and Jared Sorhaindo.

No goal scoring info for HTB was available.

GPV will play in the final on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

All spectators and students attending will be required to provide proof of vaccination as per public health policy before being allowed to watch.