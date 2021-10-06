LWF Miners edge Roadrunners to capture U11 title

WINDSOR JUNCTION: In a very exciting and close Under-11 baseball championship final, the LWF Miners eked out the victory.

The Miners defeated the Roadrunners 3-2 behind strong pitching from Will Ralph, who pitched the first four innings, and Alex Hann.

Hann kept the Roadrunners scoreless for the final two innings of play with his solid pitching.

They are coached by John Searle, Jason Royal, Andy Knowles, and Todd Hann.

The Miners roster include: Adrian Hogan (not in the picture), Aiden Knowles, Aiden Smith, Alexander Hann, Cameron Searle, Eli Page, Eli Royal, Leo Royal, Maksim Marshall, Nathan Maclean, Reid Cooper, Taylor Mackenzie, and William Ralph.