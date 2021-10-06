U9 Miners snag championship title

WINDSOR JUNCTION: The LWF Miners Under-9 baseball team are your 2021 champions.

The Miners won the final by a score of 4-0.

Coached by Todd Hann, Barry Brann, Dave Peters, Jeff Stevens, Bill Maddox, and Nick Harris, the Miners played a good final to keep their opponents off the scoresheet.

The team’s roster included the following:

Blake Brien, Bryson Hatt, Cameron Brann, Carter Maddox, Evander Peters, Griffin Stevens, Joshua MacDonald, Kole Powell, Lucas Price, Micah Harris, Mila Zimmerman, Nathan Hann, Nicholas Kays, and Rylan Maclean.

Way to go U9 Miners!