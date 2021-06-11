COVID19: Fifteen new cases announced; Thirty-one recoveries

HALIFAX: The province is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 recoveries on June 10.

There are 12 new cases in Central Zone. Seven of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases. Three are related to travel and two are under investigation.

Three new cases are in Eastern Zone. Two of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is related to travel.



There is limited community spread in Central Zone. Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.



“As more and more Nova Scotians get vaccinated, I want to remind people of the continued importance of getting tested for COVID-19,” said Premier Iain Rankin. “Testing is a key part of our reopening plan.

“If people continue to get tested, the health system can identify new cases of COVID-19 early on and limit the spread of the virus.”

In addition to these cases, Nova Scotia is reporting one additional case of COVID-19 today, June 10, connected to Citadel High School in Halifax.Because the case came in after the cut-off for reporting, it will not appear on the COVID-19 data dashboard until tomorrow, June 11.Because of a previously reported case, the school is closed to students until Monday, June 14, to allow for testing of close contacts. Students will continue to learn from home tomorrow, June 11. Families and students will receive an update before June 14.Public health will be in touch with any close contacts of positive cases and advise of next steps, including testing. Everyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.Out of an abundance of caution, public health is recommending that all students and staff be tested for COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms. No self-isolation is required while they wait for test results, unless they have been identified as a close contact by public health or have symptoms.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 147 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 10 people are in hospital COVID-19 units, including six in ICU. The median age of people hospitalized in the third wave is 53 for non-ICU and 55 for people in ICU.On June 9, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,761 tests.As of June 9, 663,840 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 46,630 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.“With the federal government’s announcement about the expected shipment of additional Moderna vaccine, I am hopeful that this will allow us to move through our vaccine rollout plan quicker than we had anticipated,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “Getting two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is crucial to reach maximum protection against COVID-19 and its variants.”Since April 1, there have been 3,979 positive COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 3,810 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.

Testing advice:Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for primary assessment centres across the province. Those with no symptoms are strongly encouraged to use pop-up sites if they want to be tested.More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test. Everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.Anyone advised by public health that they were a close contact needs to complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results. If the close contact is symptomatic, everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.