HALIFAX: Beginning May 25, people aged 20 and older can book appointments for the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at clinics across the province.
Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in community clinics and participating pharmacies will be released on a continuous basis as vaccine supply is confirmed.
All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible.
The province’s goal continues to be to immunize as many Nova Scotians as quickly as possible, based on age, to reach a high rate of population immunity.
COVID-19 vaccination appointments must be made online at https://www.novascotia.ca/vaccination or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.
Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.
Quick Facts:
— there are about 53,540 eligible Nova Scotians in the 20 to 24 age group
Additional Resources:
Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine: https://www.novascotia.ca/coronavirus/vaccine
Coronavirus (COVID-19) book your vaccination appointment: https://www.novascotia.ca/vaccination
Rural Transportation Association: https://ruralrides.ca/