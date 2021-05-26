HALIFAX: Beginning May 25, people aged 20 and older can book appointments for the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at clinics across the province.

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in community clinics and participating pharmacies will be released on a continuous basis as vaccine supply is confirmed.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible.

The province’s goal continues to be to immunize as many Nova Scotians as quickly as possible, based on age, to reach a high rate of population immunity.