HALIFAX: In it’s release on April 25, the Department of Health and Wellness is reporting sixty-three new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Fifty-seven cases are in Central Zone, four of which were identified Saturday, April 24, at schools. Caledonia Junior High, Prince Andrew High School and Astral Drive Elementary in Dartmouth, and Citadel High School in Halifax reported one case each.

Three cases are in Eastern Zone, one of which was identified Saturday, April 24, at Breton Education Centre in New Waterford.

Two cases are in Western Zone, and one case is in Northern Zone.

Due to an increased number of investigations in recent days, exposure category (i.e., travel, close contact or under investigation) is not always available by release time. A breakdown by zone identifying exposure categories will no longer be provided regularly.

There is community spread in Central Zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.



As of today, Nova Scotia has 263 active cases of COVID-19.



Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 7,520 Nova Scotia tests on April 24.



There were 4,565 tests administered on April 24 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax, Dartmouth and Sackville.



Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 379,744 tests. There have been 964 positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Five people are in hospital. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 699 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.

Nova Scotians are strongly encouraged to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have a large number of close contacts due to their work or social activities. Appointments can be booked at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ , by choosing the asymptomatic option. Rapid testing pop-up sites continue to be set up around the province as well. More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting Visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours you have had or you are currently experiencing:— fever (i.e. chills/sweats) or cough (new or worsening)Or:Two or more of the following symptoms (new or worsening):— sore throat— runny nose/nasal congestion— headache— shortness of breath/difficulty breathing

Call 811 if you cannot access the online self-assessment or wish to speak with a nurse about your symptoms.When a new case of COVID-19 is confirmed, the person is directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days. Public health works to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with that person.Anyone who has travelled from anywhere except Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador must self-isolate for 14 days. As always, anyone who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better.

It remains important for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health order and directives – practise good hand washing and other hygiene steps, maintain a physical distance when and where required.

Wearing a non-medical mask is mandatory in most indoor public places.



Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus .