Dartmouth man charged with uttering threats at Laurie Park

GRAND LAKE: A 47-year-old Dartmouth man has been charged with uttering threats after an incident at Laurie Park in Grand Lake late on Saturday night July 16.

Halifax District RCMP spokesman Const. Guillaume Trembalay said police responded to the report at around 11:30 p.m.

The complainant informed police that a man was threatening a family at the campground.

“Officers learned that a 47-year-old Dartmouth man threatened the family after their baby started crying at a nearby campsite,” said Const. Tremblay.

RCMP officers located and safely arrested the man, who was intoxicated, he said.

Police have charged Peter Aaron Clarke, 47, with:

• Uttering Threats

• Failure to Comply with Probation Order

Clarke was held in custody and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court today, July 18.