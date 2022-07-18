Hants North Jays punch ticket to U-18 AAA nationals

KENNETCOOK: The Hants North Under-18 AAA Jays are heading to Fort Mac to represent Nova Scotia at the nationals.

The Jays went undefeated in the Baseball N.S. nationals elimination tournament over the weekend to earn the entry to the national championship next month in Fort McMurray, Alta.

In their first game the Jays won against Dartmouth Arrows with a score of 15-1.

The second game (on Friday) was against Tri County Rangers with a final score of 7-0, with Jacob Sanford on the pitching mound.

That put the Jays into the semi final game on Sunday against Pictou County Highlanders.

Eric Fields was the starting pitcher for this game only letting in two runs and help push the Jays to the championship game with a score of 7-2.

Phoenix Remington (who closed the semi-final game) started the championship game against the Halifax Mets.

Remington’s pitching prowess held the Mets off the scoreboard through the six innings he was on the mound.

Drake White came in to pitch the seventh inning and also allowed no runs.

Hants North scored three in the first inning and that’s all they would need en route to the 3-0 victory.

The team is now fundraising to cover the costs—estimated to be at $30,000– for the team and its players to head to nationals.

For more info on how to donate contact Eric White 902-483-6256 or Christian Miller at 902-403-5041.