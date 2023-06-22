Dawe, Forward big winners at HERH’s Athletic Awards

MILFORD: A golfer and a hockey sniper were the big winners at Hants East Rural High School’s Athletic Awards.

Hudson Forward was named the HERH Male Athlete of the Year, while Dahlia Dawe earned the female Athlete of the Year honour.

The awards to teams and individual athletes, including those from the Tigers Unified team, were presented on June 15 during a ceremony before family and friends.

Other major awards handed out were the School Sport Nova Scotia Award; Leadership Award; Tiger Spirit award; Chester Clark Award; Academic Team; and Principal’s Team.

A Unified team member gets a certificate. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

An International Student proudly wears his medal. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Dawe was one of three recipients of the SSNS Award. She picked up several team awards for the respective clubs she participated in.

Liam MacKinnon and Courtney Grant (coach) also earned the award.

Forward earned a team award in golf amongst the clubs he participated in during the year.

“It’s an honour to win this award,” said Forward on being named the Male Athlete. “I’ve been playing these sports all my years, and finally to get recognition feels amazing.”

The Enfield resident said he never thought he would win individual awards for his sports.

“I never imagined I would win an individual award for them,” he said. “I had a lot of excitement walking down to the stage.”

Mr. Comeau gets a hug from Kadynce Ashton before presenting her with an award. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Dawe, who calls Elmsdale home, said she’s thrilled to earn female athlete of the year honours.

“It means a lot to me,” she said. “I’m really happy at how far I’ve come.”

She was a key member of the HERH Lady Tigers, while also hitting the ice for the U-18 female hockey Halifax Greenfoot Capitals (formerly the Western Capitals).

With the Caps, Dawe had two goas and six assists in 24 games played during the Maritime Major Female Hockey League regular season.

Dawe said every one of her teammates in her sports played a part in her getting the top honour.

“There were a lot of early morning practices and striving to get better each day,” she said. “I’m happy that some of my close friends got awards as well.

Chester Clark award winners Sierra Foley and Cameron Cox. (Healey photo)

Clare Pelley with her award. (Healey photo)

The Miller twins present an award. (Healey photo)

Faber Lemmon. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Other major award winners were:

Teaghan Bourgeois and Kadynce Ashton, both who picked up several team awards, won Leadership Awards.

Rugby player Faber Lemmon and Linden van de Riet, who also plays rugby and was one of the four organizers for the school’s Relay for Life, were selected for the Tiger Spirit Award.

Cameron Cox; Tyler Feindel-Sherry; and Sierra Foley were named as Chester Clark award winners.

The Golf team was named Academic Team of the Year, while the Lady Tigers hockey team picked up the Principal’s Award.

HERH Soccer award presented. (Healey photo)

An international student has an award presented to her by Mr. Sherry. (Healey photo)