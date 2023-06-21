PHOTOS: Students wow crowd at rock band showcase

WELLINGTON: If you weren’t at the Wellington-Fletchers Lake Station House on June 14, you missed some local musical talent on display.

Students in the Rock Band portion of Joyful Sounds Music Studio put on a close to more than two hour show at the Community Centre showcasing their playing and singing abilities.

The crowd was very appreciative of their efforts by the students, some who will be ones to watch should they decide to stay within the music scene.

Among two of the groups the Laker News captured while there covering was the Triple A’s and Electric Omellette.

The setlist included rock favourites, as well as original songs written by songwriters within the Joyful Sounds community.

All the proceeds from the Rock Band Showcase are going to raising funds for music equipment for the Pop Academy groups starting this September.

The kitchen and bar were open and a full house (with some people having to stand as there weren’t enough chairs) took in the night of entertaining music.

