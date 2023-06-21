Having a nap behind the wheel costly for Shubenacadie woman

SHUBENACADIE: Sleeping it off in her car didn’t pay for a 35-year-old woman from Shubenacadie on June 15.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, the Community Policing Officer, said police received a report of a female passed out behind the wheel of their vehicle on a roadway in Shubenacadie.

“When the officer arrived, the driver was displaying signs of impairment by drug and was placed under arrest for impaired operation of a motor vehicle,” said Const. Burns.

Const. Burns said the driver was brought to the Enfield detachment where she underwent a drug evaluation by a drug recognition expert who determined her to be impaired by a drug.

The female, 35, of the Shubenacadie area is facing a charge of impaired driving and driving while prohibited.

A drug recognition expert or drug recognition evaluator (DRE) is a police officer trained to recognize impairment in drivers under the influence of drugs other than, or in addition to, alcohol.