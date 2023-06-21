Robbery at Mount Uniacke business under investigation

MOUNT UNIACKE: A suspect is being sought following a robbery at the Irving in Mount Uniacke in the wee hours of June 18.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said police were told the suspect had entered the store and demanded money from the clerk.

“After a brief exchange of words, the male fled before police arrived,” said Const. Burns.

“Nobody was injured, and the suspect left empty handed.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

While on scene investigating, officers with East Hants RCMP became aware that a robbery took place at the Irving/ Circle K store in Windsor.

The male left the store with the cash till after demanding it from the clerk.

“Video surveillance of the two robberies is pending, however, still photos show that the suspect in both robberies are likely the same person,” said Const. Burns.

RCMP photo.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The suspect was wearing a black Reebok hoodie with the drawstring drawn tight as to cover his face but one of the clerks was able to see that the male was Caucasian, approximately five-foot-10 and 180 pounds.

Anyone who has any information in relation to these crimes is asked to contact the East Hants RCMP at (902) 883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.