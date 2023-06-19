Kids Who Care Committee creating a difference one kind act at a time

KENNETCOOK: Students at Kennetcook District School have shown how big their compassionate little hearts are.

Known as the Kids Who Care Committee, the students have completed various projects all aimed at helping others. They dud this under the guidance of Grade 4/5 Teacher Laura Webber.

The students on the Kids Who Care Committee have done various projects including organizing a bake sale for the IWK Ronald McDonald House where they collected $1,603.50; raised money and brought in food donations for the Hants North Food Bank; collected more than 25 bags of winter clothing (hats, mitts, jackets, sweaters, socks, food, personal care items, etc.) as well as raised more than $300 in cash donations for the Harvest House in Windsor.

They also wrote letters of kindness to every class at KDS and wrote letters to more than 80 of Canada’s Veterans.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Five of the students from the committee spoke with The Laker News about why they wanted to help others out.

“It makes me feel happy to know that I can help them when they need it,” said Kaylee Fletcher.

“It makes me happy to know that I can help others that are in need,’ said Zoey Grant. “It also makes me feel good because I get to help out in my own community.”

“Well, it means to me that there are people who are in need and when we help them it makes me feel warm and fuzzy inside because I know that the people in need are going to be grateful for whatever they receive,” added Sophie Hamilton.

(Submitted photo)

Kaylee wanted to be part of the committee so she could help make the world a kinder place.

Ryland White said he wanted to be on the committee as he knows there are many in need.

“I know that there are a lot of people in my community that are less fortunate than me, so I figured I could help them in a way that makes their lives better,” said Ryland.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Alex wanted to be able to help out in anyway possible.

“I also like helping out at community events like brunch at the White Hall and fundraisers for my ball team,’ said Alex. “I am passionate about helping out in any possible way.”

Zoey said she’s proud to make a difference in someone’s life.

“I believe one act of kindness is like a field of flowers that just keeps blooming,” she said.

Ryland said it feels good to help others.

“I feel good when I help out others because I know that some people have a hard time so when I help out, I know I am making a difference,” said Ryland.

ADVERTIDSEMENT:

(Submitted photo)

Webber said the Kids Who Care Committee started in the fall as a way for her to get the students more engaged in creating a difference in their own community.

“It’s an amazing feeling to watch my students become so passionate about helping others, they are so selfless in what they set out to accomplish,” she said.

She said there are many reasons why she loves what she does, but starting the Kids Who Care Committee has certainly strengthened her love for teaching.

“If you ever want to be inspired, talk to a child. These students have gone above and beyond in creating a difference in the lives of so many,” said Webber. “Every month the committee meets to brainstorm ideas for their next endeavor and their thoughtfulness never ceases to be anything short of incredible.”

Webber hopes the students will gain an understanding of some of the daily struggles people are being faced with today, turning that understanding into something productive by reflecting on ways that they can come together as a community to make a difference.

“It only takes one small act of kindness to start the ripple effect that inspires others to come together to create even the slightest difference in the lives of others,” she said. “No kind act is too small.”