LANTZ: The crowds came out in droves to see vintage and antique cars on display for all to see at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The second annual Ritchie Gilby Memorial Car Show took place June 17, with lots of cars on site, hot dogs and hamburgers, and much more fun for all to be had. There were even a few fire trucks from Elmsdale, Lantz, and Enfield fire.

A race car, the bandolero driven by Brayden Wood who races in the Beginner class at Scotia Speedworld, was also there and had several youngsters checking it out.

In 2022, the inaugural car show was held, and raised more than $14,000 with almost 200 unique cars registered for the event.

ADVERTISEMENT:

There was also entertainment provided by local musicians and a colouring contest for the kids.

The amount raised was not known as of June 18 when we published this story, but it will be given to the many organizations and programs that Gilby supported locally as was the case in 2022.

Here are some of the photos we took of the event as we were there for a short time on Saturday morning:

The BBQ was in good hands with these four looking after it. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

The kids liked this car (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

There was a colouring contest too. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

These four were making sure the burgers were done right. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)