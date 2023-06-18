MAIN PHOTO: Joe Walsh (left) and Cam Giddens were named LHS 2023 Male and Female Scholar Athletes of the Year. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER:

FALL RIVER: Two students who excel both in the classroom and in their respective sports were honoured during Lockview High’s 2023 Athletic Awards on June 13.

Hosted at the Fall River-based school, in what was his last awards after 13 years as Athletic Director, Steve Wilcox announced the winners of the team awards and the coveted main individual awards for the 2022-2023 high school sport season.

Camryn Giddens and Joe Walsh both earned the Male and Female Scholar Athlete of the Year awards for their efforts with their teams they played, while keeping their class mark in very good territory.

Walsh obtained a 98.5 per cent mark while playing on a variety of school teams.

Giddens managed a 97.3 per cent mark in her academics, while playing on the girls slo-pitch squad; varsity girls basketball, where she won coaches award; and being a key member of the varsity girls volleyball team, which won provincials and where she earned a LHS All Star award for her efforts.

“I’m really honoured to be named as one of the scholar athletes of the year here at Lockview,” said Joe Walsh. “I worked really hard in sports and school.”

Walsh played on the badminton and soccer teams among the ones he mentioned.

“It means a lot to me to be involved in sports.”

Camryn Giddens said she was also honoured to win the award.

“Winning senior scholar athlete is a really big Accomplishment,” she said. “To share it with someone like Joe is also great.”

The team of the year was the LHS Dragons baseball team; rookie of the year was Sam Lovett and Anna Carruthers; Freshman scholar athlete were Cameron Fulton and Cicely Harnum; Dominic Sorhaindo and Jada Tilford were named Sportsperson of the Year.

Athletes of the year were Lucas Taylor and Fiona Day and Charlotte Hilton.

Here is a look at the team Awards.

GOLF

– Coaches Award (Jacob Malloy)

– Female MVP (Taylor Wilson)

– Male MVP (Blake Wilson)

CROSS COUNTRY

– Coaches Award (Jack Brown)

– Intermediate MVP (Anna Carruthers)

– Senior MVP (Abby Lewis)

FOOTBALL

– Rookie of the Year (Liam Kays)

– Offensive Player of the Year (Ryan Clarke)

– Defensive Player of the Year (Cody Archambault)

– Player of the Year (Cohen Wride)

BASEBALL

– Leadership Award (Lucas Taylor)

– Coaches Award (Quinn Fox)

– Co-MVP (Colby Decoffe/Xavier Kays]

Lucas Taylor, along with co-female Athletes of the Year Fiona Day and Charlotte Hilton. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

JV GIRLS SOCCER

– Heart Award (Macey Carey-Loveless)

– Coaches Award (Amy Maynard)

– MVP (Myah Jackson)

VARSITY BOYS SOCCER

– Heart Award (Noah Doucet)

– Coaches Award (Alex Garcia-Burns)

– MVP (Joe Walsh)

VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER

– Heart Award (Abby Malcolm)

– Coaches Award (Karmyn Bushell)

– Most Improved (Emily Miller)

– MVP (Ellie Lancaster)

JV GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

– Heart Award (Allison Hamilton)

– Most Improved (Brielle MacLellan)

– Coaches Award (Julia Caissie)

VARSITY BOYS VOLLEYBALL

– Rookie of the Year (Cameron Fulton)

– Coaches Award (Dominic Sorhaindo)

– MVP (Holden Cadden)

VARSITY GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

– Coaches Award (Jenna Allison)

– All Star Award (Camryn Giddens)

– MVP (Leah Weatherhead)

Women’s volleyball, co-team of the year. (Healey photo)

Boys baseball team – co-team of the year (Healey photo)

Adyson MacGillivray. (Healey photo)

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

– Heart & Hustle (Will Carter)

– Coaches Award (Jack Foye)

– MVP (Anderson Chaisson)

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

– Rookie of the Year – (Charley Grant)

– Coaches Award – (Anna MacDonald)

– MVP – (Calla Angel)

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

– Heart Award (Ben White)

– Top Defensive Player (Cohen Best)

– MVP (Vincent McKee)

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

– Heart Award (Madison Phillips)

– Coaches Award (Camryn Giddens)

– MVP (Ellie Lancaster)

BOYS HOCKEY

– Top Offensive Player (Bailey Conrad)

– Top Defensive Player (Spencer Bower)

– MVP (Justin Hardwicke-Brown)

GIRLS HOCKEY

– Top Offensive Player (Adyson MacGillivray)

– Top Defensive Player (Kara McPhee)

– Coaches Award (Julia Smith)

SKI RACE TEAM

– Spirit Award – (Charlotte Hilton)

– Male MVP – (Sam Lovett)

– Female MVP – (Ryan Surette)

SNOWBOARD TEAM

– Senior MVP (Jake Foster)

– Intermediate MVP (Jacob Findlay)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Lucas Taylor (Healey photo)

Abby Lewis with a track and field award. (Healey photo)

BADMINTON

– Heart Award (Maria Mihai)

– Coaches Award (Jack Brown)

– MVP (Joe Walsh / Jenna Murphy)

TABLE TENNIS

– MVP (Krishiv Biware)

FIELD HOCKEY

– Heart Award (Jada Tilford)

– Top Offensive Player (Kaitlyn Langille)

– MVP (Liv Suska)

RINGETTE

– Heart Award – (Jill Legere)

– Coaches Award – (Sophie MacDonald)

– MVP – (Jada Tilford)

BOYS LACROSSE

– Coaches Award (Ryan Vallis)

– Heart Award (Xavier Lerner)

– MVP (Jack Dulong)

GIRLS LACROSSE

– Top Defensive Player (Fiona Day)

– Top Offensive Player (Charlotte Hilton)

– MVP (Halley James)

BOYS RUGBY

– Rookie of the Year – Owen Williams

– Heart & Hustle – Dominic Sorhaindo

– MVP – Alex Simms

GIRLS RUGBY

– Co-MVP (Ryan Surette)

– Co-MVP (Anna Ching)

– Co-MVP (Charlotte Hilton)

BOYS SLO-PITCH

– Silver Slugger Award (Quinn Fox)

– Leadership Award (Lucas Taylor)

– Co-MVP (Liam Kays / Xavier Kays)

GIRLS SLO-PITCH

– Sportsmanship Award (Becca House)

– Most Improved (Koreena Young)

– Coaches Award (Breigha Purcell)

TRACK and FIELD

– Ignite the Fire Within Award (Julia Konigshofer)

– Intermediate MVP (Anna Carruthers)

– Senior MVP (Abby Lewis)

(Healey photo)

Holden Cadden (Healey photo)