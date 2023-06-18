Stellarton man charged after hit-and-run on Highway 102

MILFORD: A 26-year-old Stellarton man is facing charges following a hit-and-run incident in Milford on June 6.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, the Community Policing Officer in Enfield, said police were informed of a two-vehicle hit-and-run on Hwy 102 in Milford.

He said the called told police he was traveling north on Highway 102 when an unknown grey four-door vehicle collided with the rear driver side of his vehicle causing both vehicles to drive into the ditch.

“While the complainant remained on scene, the other driver drove out of the ditch and fled,” said Const. Burns.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said officers later located the abandoned grey Kia Forte near exit 10 Shubenacadie.

“After running the plate were able to determine who the driver of the vehicle was,” said Const. Burns.

He said the 26-year-old Stellarton man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving while suspended.

He said a court date is pending for the man.