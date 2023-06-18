PHOTOS: Lockview High grads celebrate achievement at Prom

FALL RIVER: It was night of celebrating their success for soon-to-be Lockview High graduates.

The school was dressed up in a Hollywood theme by volunteers/teachers to recognize and celebrate the student graduates on their big night.

It marked the first time in at least two years that the prom was back at the school after parent groups held community based prom events due to the pandemic (not associated with the school).

The students looked beautiful dressed in their tuxedos and suits, and dresses walking in on the red carpet towards the gym, which was where all the fun was to be had with plenty of music that the students knew and got grooving too.

Food trucks were there offering food outside of the gym, including Mr Smooth, which many took advantage of after a day of getting their photos taken at various locations, but of course also at Halifax’s Public Gardens.

Here are some photos we took at the prom event at the school:

Taven Stevenson and her Prom date smile for the camera at Lockview Prom. (Healey photo)

These two young girls were there with their mom watching all the students come in to the school. (Healey photo)

The dance floor was full at Prom. (Healey photo)

A couple arrive at the prom at Lockview High. (Healey photo)

Four well-dressed young men walk towards the entrance to LHS Prom. (Healey photo)

Nicole Miller and her prom date arrive at Prom. (Healey photo)

A group of friends pose for a prom photo (Healey photo)

A group of friends chat inside LHS (Healey photo)