Windsor Junction’s Blackwood signs with NSJHL’s Sackville Blazers

LOWER SACKVILLE: A Windsor Junction goalie who finished the 2022-2023 season in the Maritime Hockey League with the South Shore Lumberjacks (now the West Kent Steamers) will be suiting up locally in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League (NSJHL).

The Sackville Blazers announced the signing of Conor Blackwood in a release late on June 16.

Blackwood, 19, played 15 games with South Shore last year after being acquired in a trade with the CCHL’s Kemptville 73’s.

“We are excited to have Conor join us for this upcoming season. His experience at the Junior level both in the CCHL and MHL will add to our organization’s depth in goal,” said Assistant GM Matthew Crowell .

“He provides a combination of size and skill that will allow him to succeed this season and continue to develop into an elite goaltender in the NSJHL.”

Previous to joining the Lumberjacks, Blackwood played for the Kemptville 73’s where he recorded 10-11-1 record with a 3.28 goals against average and a 8.91 save percentage .

Prior to spending two seasons in the CJHL, Blackwood appeared in fifteen games with the Halifac Mac’s U18 Major, registering a 13-0 record and 1.81 GAA.

Information regarding the Blazers home opener and season schedule will be released shortly on their social media.