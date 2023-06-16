Tickets now available for Fan Fest on June 23 at Scotia Speedworld

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The popular FanFest event at Scotia Speedworld is taking place next Friday, June 23 and tickets are now available at participating sponsor locations (list of locations below).

FanFest is a salute to the incredible fans that make the trip to Scotia Speedworld every Friday night to cheer on their favorite drivers. Grandstand admission is free for this special event if you pick up a FanFest ticket at one of our participating sponsors.

FanFest will commence at 6:45pm with an autograph session featuring the stars of Atlantic Canada’s premier Weekly Racing Series.

Get up close and personal with your racing heroes before the action unfolds. At 7:15pm, the racing card will kick off, showcasing all divisions of the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series. Grandstand gates open at 5:00pm.

But that’s not all! Friday night the Turn One beer garden will be open. Come and enjoy a refreshing beverage as you soak up the electrifying atmosphere and witness adrenaline-fueled racing.

Go visit one of our fantastic sponsors and grab your FREE Fanfest tickets today, while supplies last.

Pick up your FREE ticket voucher at one of these locations:

CARSTAR (Five Locations)

•50 John Savage Avenue, Dartmouth

•280 Horseshoe Lake Drive, Halifax

•8 Downsview Drive, Lower Sackville

•1 Industrial Way, Elmsdale

•12229, Hwy#2, Truro

Strictly Hydraulics – 167 Trider Crescent, Burnside Industrial Park, Dartmouth

Tim Hortons at the Airport – Bell Blvd, Enfield (this Tim’s location only)

Maritime Auto Glass – 75 Akerley Blvd, Burnside Industrial Park, Dartmouth

Kenny U Pull – 32 Dutch Settlement Road, Lantz

Toursec – 1212-7 Mellor Ave, Burnside

Eastern Fence – 47 Troop Ave, Burnside Industrial Park, Dartmouth

Bay Equipment Rentals – (four locations)

295 Cobequid Road, Lower Sackville

14 Sonny’s Road, Tantallon

70 Park Road, Elmsdale N.S.

1063 Cole Harbour Road, Cole Harbour