HALIFAX STANFIELD AIRPORT: N.S. is reminding drivers of the importance of taking extra precautions when they see emergency vehicles working on provincial highways.

Eight new signs are being installed at entry points across the province and a social media campaign launched to underscore that the law requires drivers to slow down and move over when passing a first responder or tow truck that is stopped on the side of the road with its emergency lights activated.

“Responding to people who need help is an important job and it can be dangerous if other drivers don’t take these precautions,” said Public Works Minister Kim Masland.

“We all have a responsibility to make these situations as safe as possible, and these signs promote what we need to do when we see flashing lights.”

The signs were recommended by first responder groups and are based on similar public awareness campaigns in jurisdictions across North America.

Under the law, when going by a stopped emergency vehicle or tow truck with its flashing lights on, drivers need to slow down to 60 km/h or obey the speed limit if it is lower than 60 km/h. They also need to move into a lane farther away from the stopped vehicle if they can do so safely.

Quotes:

“Emergency responders, tow truck drivers, conservation officers, and motor vehicle inspectors take a risk each time they exit their vehicles on a roadway. By slowing down and moving over, drivers create safer spaces for those working on our roads, often alongside fast-moving traffic.”

– Staff Sgt. Ben Parry, traffic services unit, Nova Scotia RCMP

“I think that everybody who has worked with me at some point has had a close call. One of the last ones for me was on Highway 101 where someone came by and almost hit a police car and my driver.

No one wants to be the reason someone else got hurt, and I hope these signs help people remember to be careful.”

– Paul Beaton, President, Roadside Responders Association of Nova Scotia



Quick Facts:

— the signs are located in Yarmouth (two), Digby, Amherst, Pictou, Sydney, North Sydney and at Halifax Stanfield International Airport

— fines for not slowing down or not moving over start at more than $350 for a first offence



Additional Resources:

More information on the slow down, move over law is available at: https://novascotia.ca/slowdownmoveover/