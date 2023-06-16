Hartnell, Foston taken with back-to-back picks in MHL Draft

FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK: Two local Under-18 AAA Hockey League players heard their names called during the Maritime Hockey League draft.

The MHL draft took place on June 15, and the first couple of rounds were aired on Eastlink TV.

William Hartnell of Fall River and Connor Foston of Beaver Bank were selected in the sixth round during the draft.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Hartnell, who played last year with the Valley Wildcats U-18, was taken by the Valley Wildcats in a pick they obtained through a previous trade with Summerside Capitals.

The 17-year-old (who turns 18 on July 14) forward had recorded 13 goals and 25 points along with 30 penalty minutes in 35 regular season games with Valley U18.

Foston, who was taken in the QMJHL last weekend, was selected right after Hartnell was, in the sixth round 71st overall by Edmundston.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The defenceman played with the Cole Harbour Pro Hockey Life Wolfpack last year. He recorded two goals and eight assists in 29 games. He also had 22 penalty minutes.

Foston played in 2021-2022 with the Sackville/East Hants Kings U-16 squad.

The top pick in the MHL draft was Zach Boudreau, a Moncton Flyer, drafted by the league’s newest team West Kent (the relocated South Shore franchise).