BELNAN: An 18-year-old Enfield man is facing threats-related charges following an incident in Belnan.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said police were informed of an altercation between two individuals on March 1.

“A dispute over tires resulted in a man being arrested,” said Const. Burns.

He said the man released for a court date in June.

Jaidon Saunders, 18, of Enfield has been charged with Uttering Threats, along with Breaking and Entering among the charges.

He is also charged with Theft under $5,000, said Const. Burns.