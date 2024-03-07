LANTZ: The East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins will be looking to bring out the brooms on Friday night.

The Penguins are a win away from sweeping the South Shore Lumberjacks in the two teams best-of-seven NSJHL playoff series.

East Hants can do just that when they host the Jacks in Game four on Friday night March 8 in a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.

The game will be played at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

East Hants took the stranglehold on the series with a 4-1 win on Wednesday night in Bridgewater.

Connor McNamara led the way with two goals, while Marcus Pettipas was solid in net.

In game one, the Pens won 4-1 in Bridgewater on March 1.

Game two was a 3-1 win in Lantz for the Pens on March 3.

Game five in the series, if necessary, is March 9 in Bridgewater. Game time is set for 7 p.m.