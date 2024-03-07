LOWER SACKVILLE: A 31-year-old man has been charged for his involvement in a robbery which police say turned violent.
The incident happened on March 6 at approximately 6:35 p.m. at a hardware store on Sackville Drive, Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment said.
“RCMP responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a hardware store on Sackville Drive,” said Cpl. Tremblay.
Cpl. Tremblay said RCMP officers learned that a 31-year-old man assaulted a store employee, who intervened, during his attempt to flee the store with unpaid merchandise.
Two nearby employees and a customer rendered assistance to the victim.
The three restrained the suspect, who was now belligerent and uttering threats, until RCMP officers arrived.
The victim, a 65-year-old Halifax man, suffered minor injuries and attended a hospital.
The 31-year-old man was safely arrested at the scene.
Justin Frank Isaac-Francis has been charged with:
- Robbery
- Assault
- Uttering Threats
- Resist a Peace Officer
- Failure to Comply with Probation Order
Isaac-Francis was held in custody and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court today.
File # 24-30480