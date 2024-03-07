N.S. Firefighters 5050 raffle helps Enfield Fire get new gear

ENFIELD: A local fire department is reaping the rewards of support for the Nova Scotia Firefighters 50-50 raffle.

Enfield fire recently purchased 20 new sets of bunker gear to replace damaged, unrepairable, expired gear.

To completely outfit ONE firefighter it can cost up to $6,000 with boots, turnout gear, gloves, mask, tools etc.

The weekly Nova Scotia firefighter 50/50 draws have enabled departments to purchase much needed equipment that they may not have been able to afford otherwise.Please support your local firehall every Thursday.

To get your Firefighter 5050 raffle tickets you can here: Nova Scotia Firefighters 50-50 .