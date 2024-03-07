PHOTOS: Rebel Run weekend – pt. 1

FALL RIVER/BEDFORD: It was an exciting weekend filled with dunks for players at the Under-12 and Under-14 boys and girls level during weekend one of the Rebel Run.

The tournament had games scattered all over during a busy weekend that kept parents, players, and even voluneters hopping from location to location.

Games were held at the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre, Rocky Lake Drive Jr High, Harold T. Barrett Junior High, Lockview High, Georges P. Vanier Jr. High, and the Bedford-Hammonds Plains Community Centre to name a few.

Henry Fillmore and a Rebel teammate grab the ball from a Bedford Eagle at HTB. (Healey photo)

Here are some photos we took (of the more than 1,000 we ended up with) from games we stopped by and attended.

We were at games at HTB; Rocky Lake Jr High where we saw East Hants battle the Rebels; and Lockview High.

The second weekend of the Rebel Run, for higher age levels, will be April 5-7. Watch the Rebels website for more.

At Lockview High, U14 Boys coached by Mark Firth, won silver in the tournament, and at HTB the U14 Boys coached by Geoff Jamieson took Bronze.

Hope you enjoy the coverage. The full set of photos we took have been sent to the organizers:

A Fall River Rebel takes the ball and heads up the court from the defensive end. (Healey photo)

Will Ralph dribbles past a defender. (Healey photo)

Max Brien runs in towards the basket with the ball. (Healey photo)

An East Hants Tiger looks at what options he has to make a play. (Healey photo)

Here is a look at how the teams from the Rebels fared in their respective divisions as provided by organizers on March 7.

U12 Boys – Aram Currie, Bronze

U12 Boys – Kavita Raju, Bronze

U12 Girls – Carole Moore, Bronze

U12 Girls – Natalie Swan, Bronze

U12 Girls – Kevin Hislop, Silver

U14 Boys – Dan Page, Silver

U14 Boys – Geoff Jamieson, Bronze

U14 Boys – Corey McCully, Bronze

U14 Girls – Chris Cameron, Gold

U14 Girls – Shae King, Gold

U14 Girls – Hannah Cahill, Bronze.

A Fall River Rebel is defended tightly by a player from the East Hants Tigers. (Healey photo)

A Rockets player defends against two Fall River Rebels at Lockview High. (Healey photo)

An East Hants Tiger tries to smack the ball away from a Fall River Rebel. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

A Fall River Rebel gets ready to make a pass. (Healey photo)

A Fall River Rebel puts on the jets as they zoom like a cat towards the basket. (Healey photo)

This Fall River Rebel can’t find a clear path to the net or a good passing chance. (Healey photo)