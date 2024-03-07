PHOTOS: Rebel Run weekend – pt. 1

FALL RIVER/BEDFORD: It was an exciting weekend filled with dunks for players at the Under-12 and Under-14 boys and girls level during weekend one of the Rebel Run.
The tournament had games scattered all over during a busy weekend that kept parents, players, and even voluneters hopping from location to location.
Games were held at the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre, Rocky Lake Drive Jr High, Harold T. Barrett Junior High, Lockview High, Georges P. Vanier Jr. High, and the Bedford-Hammonds Plains Community Centre to name a few.
Here are some photos we took (of the more than 1,000 we ended up with) from games we stopped by and attended.
We were at games at HTB; Rocky Lake Jr High where we saw East Hants battle the Rebels; and Lockview High.
The second weekend of the Rebel Run, for higher age levels, will be April 5-7. Watch the Rebels website for more.
At Lockview High, U14 Boys coached by Mark Firth, won silver in the tournament, and at HTB the U14 Boys coached by Geoff Jamieson took Bronze.
Hope you enjoy the coverage. The full set of photos we took have been sent to the organizers:
Here is a look at how the teams from the Rebels fared in their respective divisions as provided by organizers on March 7.
U12 Boys – Aram Currie, Bronze
U12 Boys – Kavita Raju, Bronze
U12 Girls – Carole Moore, Bronze
U12 Girls – Natalie Swan, Bronze
U12 Girls – Kevin Hislop, Silver
U14 Boys – Dan Page, Silver
U14 Boys – Geoff Jamieson, Bronze
U14 Boys – Corey McCully, Bronze
U14 Girls – Chris Cameron, Gold
U14 Girls – Shae King, Gold
U14 Girls – Hannah Cahill, Bronze.
