Dragons capture Capital Region girls volleyball championship

FALL RIVER: The Lockview High Dragons girls volleyball team have won the Capital Region championship.

With the victory, that means Lockview will now host the provincial championship with girls volleyball teams from across the province descending on Fall River Dec. 2-3.

In the championship final against Halifax West High, things didn’t start well for the Dragons.

Against Halifax West, the visiting Warriors took the first set 25-23, handing the top team Dragons a bit of a setback on their road to the Capital title.

However, the next three sets all went the way of Lockview as the players settled in and put their all into 25-19; 25-14; and 25-19 wins to secure the championship banner.

Co-team captains Camryn Giddens and Leah Weatherhead, along with fellow Dragon Sophie Hunt, were Lockview’s Players of the Game.

For Halifax West, it was Kodi Henry.

Meanwhile, the boys Dragons lost in their final, but qualified for provincials which will be hosted in Dartmouth on the same weekend.