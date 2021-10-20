FALL RIVER: The Lockview High Dragons Junior Varsity (JV) girls soccer team is one win away from becoming three-peat Capital Division JV champions.

Lockview shutout the Charles P. Allen Cheetahs 3-0 in the girls semi-final on Oct. 19 to punch their tickets to the championship game, which will be played on Oct. 21.

Game time is set for 4 p.m. at the Harbour East Turf field in Burnside.

Leading the Dragons to victory were Abby Malcolm; Charlotte Snow; and Larissa Miles, all of whom scored single tallies.

Lydia Ramsay had the shutout in goal.

Jason Ramsay is the team’s head coach.