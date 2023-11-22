Dragons mount amazing rally to capture provincial D2 football title

FALL RIVER: It was an amazing comeback.

Down 31-13 entering the fourth quarter, it looked like Sydney Academy was well on their way to the Division 2 boys provincial football championship under the lights Sunday at SMU.

Well, Mike Korecki’s troops said not so fast. And rallied back they did, sending the crowd into euphoria when the final whistle went, and it was Lockview High besting Sydney Academy 35-31 to capture the School Sport Nova Scotia title.

Lockview hadn’t won the provincial championship in 12 years—since 2011.

The Dragons were led by Connor Barron; Sam Lovett; and Gabe Woolaver who all scored the touchdowns for Lockview.

With the score 21-7 in the second the Dragons appeared to have cut into the lead with a long, amazing run, to make it 21-13.

However the game official threw a flag for a slight touch on the Sydney player and called the play back.

That seemed to take the wind out of the Lockview sails for several plays after.

Gabe Woolaver runs for a Lockview Touchdown. (Jeff Cooke-Cooked Photography )

But whatever coach Korecki said to the troops during the third quarter break and start of the fourth resonated.

The Dragons went out with one goal in mind—rallying and taking the championship to the Fall River school.

Quarterback Prosser MacDonald’s great play calling and throwing led to the rally. It also earned him the Offensive player of the game honours.

Gabe Woolaver was named Lockview’s defensive player of the game.

