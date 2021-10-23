Dragons, Vipers, Bulldogs have good cross-country regionals

Several runners from the schools head to provincials in Bridgewater on Monday

FALL RIVER: The Lockview High School intermediate girls cross country running team are leading the way of the many runners who had a successful regional cross-country championship, and some who will now head to provincials, scheduled for Monday in Bridgewater.

The intermediate girls team of Abby Lewis; Paige Carruthers; Ella Cozens; and Cicely Harnum captured the regional banner in their respective category for Lockview High.

Lewis, of Beaver Bank, finished almost three minutes ahead of her nearest competitor. Carruthers was sixth; Cozens was ninth; and Harnum was 16th.

Other LHS intermediate runners that competed included: Jenna Haverstock (29th); Rhian MacDonald (30th); Olivia MacAusland (31st); Dannie MacFarlane (35th); Breigha Purcell (47th); Riley MacKinnon (52nd); Hailey Bland (84th); and Mateja Stach (87th).

There were 101 runners in the intermediate girls class.

Lockview High finished ahead of Charles P. Allen in the team standings to take the banner.

In junior high boys, the Georges P. Vanier Vipers finished in fourth place to book their ticket to provincials.

There were 21 Viper boys that ran and the top seven were the ones selected to heads to Bridgewater.

That list was led by Max Brien, who finished in ninth place. Also going to provincials based on finishes are as follows: Rory Fox (22nd); Xavier Lerner (27th); Brett Skinner (31st); Isiah Page (34th); Aidan Buchanan (35th); and Joel Haverstock (42nd).

Other Viper finishes in the junior boys were Isaac Williams (49th); Cormac MacDonald (54th); Benny McCormack (66th); Jack Beaver (68th); Jack Doyle (78th); Alex Munroe (98th); Jayden Tillman (104th); Liam McLean (114th); Jonah MacIntyre (120th); Oliver Hayward (124th) Nic Matteau (128th); Grant Trumble (133rd); and Jayden Heath (144th).

For Harold T. Barrett Junior High in Beaver Bank, the following runners had finishes as indicated: Owen Rhodenizer (72nd); Andrew McCarthy (137th); Connor Johnson (142nd); Cooper Jones (149th); Robert Sherman (160th); Cohen Lively (161st); and Emerson Cutler (178th).

There were 181 junior high boys competing.

In senior high girls, Monica Johnston of Lockview High won the race ahead by 40 seconds of the runner-up, while Mya Archibald brought home fourth for the Dragons less than a second back of her teammate.

Halifax Grammar was the top senior girls team to take the banner.

In senior boys, Lockview’s Austin Theriault was the top Dragon finishing in eleventh place.

Teammate finishes for Theriault were as follows: Colin McKenna 926th); Cameron Reid (29th); and Jack Brown (42nd).

The result was only good for fifth in the team standings, one short of going to provincials.

In junior girls, the Vipers came home with sixth place overall, while HTB was 10th of the 18 schools that competed.

Leading the Bulldogs was Anna Carruthers who brought it home in first place.

Other HTB results were as follows: Claire Mercier (45th); Rebecca Fraser (55th); and Abby Macadam (115th).

For GPV, their results were as follows: Megan Thompson (31st); Lyla MacDonald (36th) Charlotte Whitman (40th); Avah Nicholson (48th); Claire McKim (57th); Kyah Tilford (64th); Ava Evong (96th); Stella James (97th); Tyleigh Millar (99th); Emily Burrows (100th); and Fiona Hanson (153rd).

There were 157 junior high girls who took the starters gun for the race.

For Intermediate boys, three Dragons competed in the race.

Holden MacKinnon brought home a 56th place result, while Zdeno Zakharia was 62nd and Angus Knowles came across the finish line in 82nd.

A total of 95 boys competed in the intermediate boys race.