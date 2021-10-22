Shop East Hants officially launched

ENFIELD/EAST HANTS: Shop East Hants is a multi-faceted campaign designed to drive traffic to local stores, and raise awareness of local offerings.

Highlights of the campaign, which will run until the holiday season, include social media pages (@shopeasthants on FB and @shopeh.ca on Instagram) where almost daily giveaways are taking place; a video submission contest where the winner (decided by the public) walks away with $1,000 to spend locally.

Other highlights include a travelling bear named Hope who visits businesses and offers customers the chance to win just by snapping a pic, and a “passport”, which is a sticker card that, once filled with six different stickers which are all photographs taken by Lori Simmonds Photography, can be deposited at a ballot box for a chance to win local gift cards.

Hope, the roaming East Hants Bear, will be visiting businesses all over our area this fall, bringing daily chances for you to win.

Each morning, the business or organization hosting Hope will post a photo to social media. We’ll share that photo, you go get a photo with, or of, Hope, put it on Facebook or Instagram, tag @shopeh, and you’re entered to win a gift certificate to a local business. You can enter every single day.

Full details here: https://www.shopeh.ca/contests-deals

Hope the Bear’s schedule of businesses he/she will be at is as follows:

October 18 & 19: CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

October 20 & 21: RBC ELMSDALE

October 22 & 23: BEEFY WEINER

October 24 & 25: LENO’S STOP & SHOP

October 26 & 27: MARITIME HEARING

October 28 & 29: EAST HANTS COMMUNITY RIDER

October 30 & 31: CUP OF SOUL

November 1 & 2: THE LAKER NEWS

November 3 & 4: SOARING CRANE

November 5 & 6: DOUBLE D TACK AND SUPPLY

November 7 & 8: MCNEILLS SHELL

November 9 & 10: FUTUREWORX

November 12 & 13: BEYOND INDOOR PLAY

There are lots more elements of the campaign which are yet to be announced, so follow us on social media and keep an eye on the shopeh.ca website.

The ShopEH logo, designed by local artist Danielle Shreenan of Lantz, can now be seen in shop windows and on vehicles throughout East Hants and surrounding areas, and shared all over social media.

Any business in the corridor can be a part of this for free, just email shoplocaleasthants@gmail.com