Turf committee needs community input in survey for HRM

FALL RIVER: The HRM Northern Suburban Area Community Turf committee wants to hear from you.

The non-profit organization is working with all levels of government to build an all-weather field in the Fall River region of HRM. Your participation and feedback is essential to their efforts.



The revitalization of the Lockview High field is the plan of record. The proposed design will promote multiple sports, a track, facilities and lighting. It will also be inclusive and provide healthy living opportunities for all members of the region.

Please complete the survey and send the link to others for their participation. This feedback is important. It will guide a presentation being prepared for our government partners.The questions are straight forward and mostly YES/NO answers. The committee has included the “other” option to permit responders to add an alternative answer if yes or no is not appropriate.

Click here to do the survey: FILL OUT FORM



