SHUBENACADIE: Sixty-six drivers were issued provincial summary offence tickets during a one day spree by RCMP Northwest Traffic Services.

On February 22, RCMP Northwest Traffic Services conducted enforcement patrols in the communities of Enfield, Elmsdale, Milford, and Shubenacadie.

As a result, officers issued 66 Provincial Summary Offence Tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The tickets issued were for the following offences:

10 for driving without valid inspection sticker or certificate

Nine for driving without insurance

Nine for driving an unregistered vehicle

Eight for driving with a suspended licence

Six for using a hand-held cellular device while driving

Five for driving above the posted speed limit

Five for not wearing a seat belt

In addition, officers also issued three Criminal Code charges:

Two charges of Driving While Prohibited and;

Refusal or Failure to Provide Breath Sample.

“Every motorist has a responsibility to protect themselves and other road users,” said RCMP Northwest Traffic Services Sgt. Shawn Puddester.

“When you wear your seatbelt, drive sober, stay focused and travel at safe speeds, you increase the odds that you and everyone around you will arrive home safely.”