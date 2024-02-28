Parlee named to ACAA volleyball All-Conference second team

FALL RIVER: A Fall River women’s volleyball player has earned an accolade for her hard work on the court with the Mount Saint Vincent University (MSVU) Mystics women’s volleyball team.

Madyson Parlee was named to the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association second team All-Conference team during the awards ceremony at the league championship recently.

Parlee played in all 18 games with the Mystics, or 72 sets, recording some top-notch statistics to go on her resume.

In those 18 games, Parlee had 146 kills; 486 attacks; and 30 assists, according to the ACAA stats website.

She also had 28 service aces; 258 digs; with all those stats resulting in her earning 182 points.

Parlee’s MSVU teammate Cela MacLellan, was also named a second team all-conference player.

In the ACAA semi-final between MSVU and Mount Allison, Madyson Parlee was essential to MSVU gaining back some momentum with 12 kills and 21 digs. However, it was Mount A on top 3-1

Besides Parlee, also named to the All-Conference Second team were:

Frances Cooke, UKC

Jordyn Exner, UKC

Hailey Legacy, Crandall

Emily Robichaud, UNBSJ

Myah Utrosa, Holland

Other men’s and women’s volleyball award winners were as follow:

Women’s volleyball major award winners:

Player of the Year, Kaitlyn Legault, UKC

Rookie of the Year, Maya Lees, UKC

Coach of the Year, Beate Shannon, UKC

Men’s Volleyball major awards:

Player of the Year, Louis-Philippe Leblanc, UStA

Rookie of the Year, Izumo Ueda, Holland College

Coach of the Year, Jason Melanson, UstA

Women’s Volleyball All-Conference first team:

Kathleen Boyle, STU

Emma Burns, MTA

Ella Hickey, Holland

Callie Immerkar, DAL AC

Maya Lees, UKC

Kaitlyn Legault, UKC

Marcy MacNeil, MSVU

Men’s Volleyball All-Conference first team:

Josh Aucoin, UStA

Jeremy Bourque, UStA

Adam Gauthier, UNBSJ

Carson Gray, Holland

Louis-Philippe Leblanc, UStA

Brenton Romanchuk, STU

Izumo Ueda, Holland