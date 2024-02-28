Parlee named to ACAA volleyball All-Conference second team

FALL RIVER: A Fall River women’s volleyball player has earned an accolade for her hard work on the court with the Mount Saint Vincent University (MSVU) Mystics women’s volleyball team.
Madyson Parlee was named to the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association second team All-Conference team during the awards ceremony at the league championship recently.
Parlee played in all 18 games with the Mystics, or 72 sets, recording some top-notch statistics to go on her resume.
In those 18 games, Parlee had 146 kills; 486 attacks; and 30 assists, according to the ACAA stats website.
She also had 28 service aces; 258 digs; with all those stats resulting in her earning 182 points.
Parlee’s MSVU teammate Cela MacLellan, was also named a second team all-conference player.
In the ACAA semi-final between MSVU and Mount Allison, Madyson Parlee was essential to MSVU gaining back some momentum with 12 kills and 21 digs. However, it was Mount A on top 3-1
Besides Parlee, also named to the All-Conference Second team were:
Frances Cooke, UKC
Jordyn Exner, UKC
Hailey Legacy, Crandall
Emily Robichaud, UNBSJ
Myah Utrosa, Holland
Other men’s and women’s volleyball award winners were as follow:
Women’s volleyball major award winners:
Player of the Year, Kaitlyn Legault, UKC
Rookie of the Year, Maya Lees, UKC
Coach of the Year, Beate Shannon, UKC
Men’s Volleyball major awards:
Player of the Year, Louis-Philippe Leblanc, UStA
Rookie of the Year, Izumo Ueda, Holland College
Coach of the Year, Jason Melanson, UstA
Women’s Volleyball All-Conference first team:
Kathleen Boyle, STU
Emma Burns, MTA
Ella Hickey, Holland
Callie Immerkar, DAL AC
Maya Lees, UKC
Kaitlyn Legault, UKC
Marcy MacNeil, MSVU
Men’s Volleyball All-Conference first team:
Josh Aucoin, UStA
Jeremy Bourque, UStA
Adam Gauthier, UNBSJ
Carson Gray, Holland
Louis-Philippe Leblanc, UStA
Brenton Romanchuk, STU
Izumo Ueda, Holland