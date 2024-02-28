Bandits U-15 hosting Charity Game in support of Special Olympics NS

BEDFORD: It’s Charity Hockey game night for the U-15 Bedford Bandits.

The Bandits will host the Kings Mutual Valley Wildcats on March 2 at the BMO Centre in Bedford.

Puck drop is set for 5 p.m.

The game will see the NS U15 club raise money for Special Olympics Nova Scotia.

It is a league-wide initiative that each team does throughout the season.

For the Bandits they will be having a basket ticket draw; chuck-a-puck; and cash 50/50 boards.

Bedford sits first in the N.S. U-15 league, while the Valley Wildcats are in eighth place.