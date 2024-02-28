MAIN PHOTO: Abbi Guadry was at the top of the AUS track & field championship podium three times over the weekend. (DAL Tigers photo)

WINDSOR JUNCTION: It was a triple gold performance for a Windsor Junction pentathlete.

Dalhousie Tiger track and field athlete Abbi Gaudry left a triumphant impression on the competition at the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Track and Field championships in Moncton, earning three gold medals.

Gaudry, who had a back injury that prevented her from competing in pentathlon during her rookie year with the Tigers, was thrilled with her weekend showing. She’s in her third year with Dal, where she is studying Kinesiology.

“Three golds was always my goal, but a lot had to go right,” said Gaudry in an interview. “I had some really good competition.

“It was a well fought battle and I’m happy my training paid off.”

Abbi Gaudry of Windsor Junction clears the bar in the high jump during AUS track & field championships. (DAL Tigers/submitted photo)

Gaudry earned gold in the heptathlon and 60m hurdles, while setting a new record in the hurdles, before going to the top of the podium the next day, Saturday, in women’s long jump.

She was happy to have represented the Tigers colours with pride during her weekend accomplishments. The Tigers won the women’s and men’s track banners.

“My teammates all worked so hard to win the banner and I’m proud to have been a part of it,” she said.

Gaudry spoke of the back issue in her first year which prevented her from competing in her sport she loves, pentathlon.

“This was pretty tough but ultimately made me push harder,” she said.

That extra push has paid off three-fold.

“This season has been a breath of fresh air as my back is manageable now and I could fully train properly,” she said. “It’s been really encouraging seeing that all the difficulties I dealt with paid off.

“Setting the AUS hurdle record was definitely a highlight.”

She was asked now about going to U-Sport nationals and what her mindset might be.

“Heading into nationals the main focus will be to maintain and remain healthy,” said Gaudry, adding that’s one of the biggest challenges doing a pentathlon.

“My goals are to build off my Personal Bests set this weekend and challenge myself against the rest of the girls in Canada.

“It will be super fun! Hopeful I can get some new personal bests.”

The three-gold medal performance punches her ticket to U Sport Nationals from March 7-9 in Winnipeg, Mb.