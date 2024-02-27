Police refer fatal Hammonds Plains Road collision to SiRT

HAMMONDS PLAINS: A fatal collision that left a 22-year-old Bedford man dead has been referred by RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment to SiRT.

The collision came, police say, after an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Hammonds Plains Road.

Police say that at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Feb. 26, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1800 of Hammonds Plains Rd. in relation to ongoing investigations by Halifax Regional Police and RCMP.

The vehicle, a black GMC pick up truck, fled, turning onto Glen Arbour Way.

Moments later, the same vehicle crashed on Glen Arbour Way near Skye Cres.

“Officers learned the vehicle left the roadway, struck a power pole and came to rest in the ditch,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 22-year-old man of Bedford, was located outside the vehicle.

EHS pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

RCMP Collision Reconstruction and Analyst Services attended the scene. Glen Arbour Way was closed and has since reopened.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment has referred the matter to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).

SiRT independently investigates all serious incidents which arise from the actions of police in Nova Scotia. There does not have to be an allegation of wrongdoing.

Given the matter is now being investigated by SiRT, the RCMP will respectfully refrain from discussing further details.

File # 24-26338