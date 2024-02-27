FALL RIVER: It’s been an amazing start to the club volleyball season for the Under-14 Fall River Fury girls.

The team has medaled in each of the four tournaments it has participated in so far.

The tournament banners include medals in Sackville; two in Fredericton, N.B.A, and one in Bedford.

Five players on the squad hail from East Hants, while six others are from HRM/Fall River area.

The team has won medals at the following tournaments:

Gold at the U-14 Fredericton jamboree.

Silver at the U-14 Sackville tournament

Gold at the Big Red Winter tournament in Fredericton, N.B.

Bronze at the U-14 Bedford Blizzard tournament.

The team will be representing the area at the Volleyball Canada national championships in Fredericton, N.B. in May.