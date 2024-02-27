FALL RIVER: It’s been an amazing start to the club volleyball season for the Under-14 Fall River Fury girls.
The team has medaled in each of the four tournaments it has participated in so far.
The tournament banners include medals in Sackville; two in Fredericton, N.B.A, and one in Bedford.
Five players on the squad hail from East Hants, while six others are from HRM/Fall River area.
The team has won medals at the following tournaments:
Gold at the U-14 Fredericton jamboree.
Silver at the U-14 Sackville tournament
Gold at the Big Red Winter tournament in Fredericton, N.B.
Bronze at the U-14 Bedford Blizzard tournament.
The team will be representing the area at the Volleyball Canada national championships in Fredericton, N.B. in May.