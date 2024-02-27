U16 Fury use third set rally to earn Tides tournament title

BROOKFIELD: The Fall River Fury U-16 girls used a third set rally to earn victory at a tournament in Brookfield last weekend.

Down 7-0 in the third set, the Fury girls rallied back to pickup the win and wit it the U-16 Tide Tournament championship.

The team is set to be back at South Colchester Academy in Brookfield this weekend for the Sonics Tournament.

Players of the game went to: Emelie Lutwick; Chloe LaPierre; Carrington MacPherson; Avery MacFarlane; and Sophie Rideout.

The team earned victories in round robin, where they went undefeated 3-0, as follows:

The Fury defeated Island Wild 2-0.

Beat the Cougars 2-1.

Downed the Southwest Fuzion 2-0.

In the semi-final they played the Sonics Blue, who they defeated 2-1.

In the championship, the Fury downed the Southwest Fuzion 2-1 with their rally in the final set.