ENFIELD: It was a sold out crowd of 35 teams for the seventh annual Susie McDonell Memorial Trivia Night, held Feb. 20 at Shooters Bar & Grill in Enfield.

The teams put their brains to the test through the Lightning Trivia, while having a great night out amongst friends and neighbours.

All monies raised would go to support the four local East Hants food banks–Hants North; Indian Brook; Shumilacke; and Caring & Sharing.

Check out our video story for the fun night that was had:

Video sponsored by East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce

Video shot by Matt Dagley

Here are some video still photos from the Trivia Night:

Lots of goodies were available for auction items. (Dagley Media photo)

A great crowd. (Dagley Media photo)

Shooters Bar logo inside the business. (Dagley Media photo)