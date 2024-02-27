ENFIELD: It was a sold out crowd of 35 teams for the seventh annual Susie McDonell Memorial Trivia Night, held Feb. 20 at Shooters Bar & Grill in Enfield.
The teams put their brains to the test through the Lightning Trivia, while having a great night out amongst friends and neighbours.
All monies raised would go to support the four local East Hants food banks–Hants North; Indian Brook; Shumilacke; and Caring & Sharing.
Check out our video story for the fun night that was had:
Video sponsored by East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce
Video shot by Matt Dagley
Here are some video still photos from the Trivia Night:
