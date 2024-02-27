Lockview High snowboarders capture three Metro HS banners

FALL RIVER: Three of the four Metro High School Athletic Association snowboarding banners came home to Lockview High last week.

The Dragons snowboarding team brought home the Intermediate girls; Senior Girls; and Senior boys titles from the Feb. 20 competition.

With the three banner championships, the teams advanced to the regionals, which were held Feb. 26 (We will have an update on this later this week).

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Intermediate girls. (Submitted photo)

The Intermediate girls team of Ashley Parkes; Lucy Meisner; Julia Hann; and Marcy Meisner took home their division banner.

Evan Bezanson; Ryder MacLean; and Michael Mombourquette won the Senior boys banner.

Meanwhile, Robyn Blackwood; Taylor Glover; and Dayna Sullivan picked up the Senior girls metro banner.

The senior boys. (Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The senior girls. (Submitted photo)

Teacher Advisor Alicia Hennessey commented on the team’s success.

“When I first signed up to help with Lockview High’s Snowboard team, I wasn’t sure what to expect,” she said. “We grew from three students to 27 students in just one year.

“It was really cool seeing such a large group of students share a passion for the sport and bond over their success.

“We are so proud of all of our students, and they were excellent representatives for Lockview High School.”