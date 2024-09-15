MAIN PHOTO: The U17 Girls Tri County Rangers provincial Tier 1 champs. (Jen Donaldson photo)

FALL RIVER/SACKVILLE: The Under-17 Tri County Rangers girls baseball team capped off their 2024 season in fine fashion last Wednesday.

The Rangers girls captured the Tier 1 provincial Baseball Nova Scotia championship, defeating the Oxford Wildcats. The final concluded the provincials, which were started in Yarmouth but cut short due to weather.

So the final was played in the Tri County association area by tournament and provincial officials.

In the final the Rangers did not disappoint.

Against Oxford, Tri County got one the board in the bottom of the first and never looked back.

Ace Bailey Matheson took command and threw a complete game one hit shutout, as she fanned several batters for the pitching win.

The Rangers would add three more runs throughout the game for a 4-0 final over Oxford, and their first provincial championship banner.

At provincials in Yarmouth, the Rangers got things started by defeating the defending champs, Yarmouth Gateway, scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth for the rally win.

Tri County then defeated the Wildcats that evening in convincing fashion with an offensive outburst and an 11-run margin of victory.

The two wins then essentially set up a championship final after Oxford defeated Yarmouth in a Sunday round robin game.

The rest as they say is history as the Rangers won the final.